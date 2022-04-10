TB-HIV co-infection in state at 96% in 2021

PUNE In the year 2020, the percentage of TB and HIV co-infection was reported to be as high as 95%. In 2021, it rose to 96% and has been rising year-on-year in the state. Those with HIV have a compromised immunity which makes them even more susceptible to TB. Tuberculosis is a serious health threat, especially for people living with HIV. People living with HIV are more likely than others to contract TB.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the state health department, the state in 2021 reported over 1.96 lakh TB patients out of which 1.90 lakh (96%) were reported to have human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). In 2020, 95% of TB patients were reported to have HIV. About five years ago, this number stood at 67% while in 2019, it stood at 58% which was the lowest in the last five years. HIV weakens the immune system, increasing the risk of TB in people with HIV. Infection with both HIV and TB is called HIV/TB co-infection. Untreated latent TB infection is more likely to advance to TB disease in people with HIV than in people without HIV. Latent TB is when the person is asymptomatic but is likely to spread the infection to others and with HIV, is likely to get infected with TB, MDR or even XDR.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Madhav Kankavale, Pune civil surgeon at Aundh district chest hospital, said, “Those with HIV are more likely to be infected with TB bacteria and this will further weaken their immune system. With such compromised immunity, the patient’s treatment is prolonged even further. India is the highest contributor of TB in the world and with such co-morbidities among TB patents, the death rate due to the co-infection could go even higher.”