Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / TB-HIV co-infection in state at 96% in 2021
pune news

TB-HIV co-infection in state at 96% in 2021

PUNE In the year 2020, the percentage of TB and HIV co-infection was reported to be as high as 95%
Those with HIV have a compromised immunity which makes them even more susceptible to TB. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 11:00 PM IST
BySteffy Thevar

PUNE In the year 2020, the percentage of TB and HIV co-infection was reported to be as high as 95%. In 2021, it rose to 96% and has been rising year-on-year in the state. Those with HIV have a compromised immunity which makes them even more susceptible to TB. Tuberculosis is a serious health threat, especially for people living with HIV. People living with HIV are more likely than others to contract TB.

As per the state health department, the state in 2021 reported over 1.96 lakh TB patients out of which 1.90 lakh (96%) were reported to have human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). In 2020, 95% of TB patients were reported to have HIV. About five years ago, this number stood at 67% while in 2019, it stood at 58% which was the lowest in the last five years. HIV weakens the immune system, increasing the risk of TB in people with HIV. Infection with both HIV and TB is called HIV/TB co-infection. Untreated latent TB infection is more likely to advance to TB disease in people with HIV than in people without HIV. Latent TB is when the person is asymptomatic but is likely to spread the infection to others and with HIV, is likely to get infected with TB, MDR or even XDR.

RELATED STORIES

Dr Madhav Kankavale, Pune civil surgeon at Aundh district chest hospital, said, “Those with HIV are more likely to be infected with TB bacteria and this will further weaken their immune system. With such compromised immunity, the patient’s treatment is prolonged even further. India is the highest contributor of TB in the world and with such co-morbidities among TB patents, the death rate due to the co-infection could go even higher.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP