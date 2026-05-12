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TCS case: Nida Khan remanded to 14 days of magisterial custody

Khan was arrested by the Nashik city police from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on May 7. She was produced in court on May 8, which remanded her to police custody till May 11

Published on: May 12, 2026 05:52 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The court of additional sessions judge KG Joshi, on Monday, remanded Nida Khan, one of the eight accused in the TCS-linked BPO case of sexual exploitation and religious coercion, to 14 days of magisterial custody, confirmed her defence counsel Baba Sayeed.

Police had lodged an FIR against Khan at Devlali police station on March 26 following a complaint from her co-worker accusing her of hurting the latter’s religious sentiments (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Khan was arrested by the Nashik city police from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on May 7. She was produced in court on May 8, which remanded her to police custody till May 11.

Police had lodged an FIR against Khan at Devlali police station on March 26 following a complaint from her co-worker accusing her of hurting the latter’s religious sentiments. She was on the run for 42 days before police traced and arrested her.

On the other hand, the court of the additional sessions judge VV Kathare heard the arguments of the defence counsels of the five accused–Ashwini Chainani, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shafi Shaikh and Asif Ansari–for their bail pleas.

Mayur Deshpande, the defence counsel for Chainani, told the court that his client did not abate the crime against the nine complainants.

The prosecution will place their arguments for all the bail applications of the five accused on Tuesday.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / TCS case: Nida Khan remanded to 14 days of magisterial custody
Home / Cities / Pune / TCS case: Nida Khan remanded to 14 days of magisterial custody
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