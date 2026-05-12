TCS case: Nida Khan remanded to 14 days of magisterial custody

The court of additional sessions judge KG Joshi, on Monday, remanded Nida Khan, one of the eight accused in the TCS-linked BPO case of sexual exploitation and religious coercion, to 14 days of magisterial custody, confirmed her defence counsel Baba Sayeed.

Police had lodged an FIR against Khan at Devlali police station on March 26 following a complaint from her co-worker accusing her of hurting the latter’s religious sentiments (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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Khan was arrested by the Nashik city police from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on May 7. She was produced in court on May 8, which remanded her to police custody till May 11.

Police had lodged an FIR against Khan at Devlali police station on March 26 following a complaint from her co-worker accusing her of hurting the latter’s religious sentiments. She was on the run for 42 days before police traced and arrested her.

On the other hand, the court of the additional sessions judge VV Kathare heard the arguments of the defence counsels of the five accused–Ashwini Chainani, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shafi Shaikh and Asif Ansari–for their bail pleas.

Mayur Deshpande, the defence counsel for Chainani, told the court that his client did not abate the crime against the nine complainants.

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{{^usCountry}} “She used to work from the Pune office in a supervisory role. Also, the complainant did not lodge any written complaint to her or to the internal committee (IC) under POSH Act about sexual exploitation and religious coercion,” argued Deshpande. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “She used to work from the Pune office in a supervisory role. Also, the complainant did not lodge any written complaint to her or to the internal committee (IC) under POSH Act about sexual exploitation and religious coercion,” argued Deshpande. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Nashik police had arrested Chainani on April 10; she is presently in magisterial custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nashik police had arrested Chainani on April 10; she is presently in magisterial custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The defence counsels for the other four accused, Rahul Kasliwal and Baba Sayeed, argued all four of them have been in custody for over a month and there is no chance they would abscond if granted bail. The police do not have to interrogate them any further and there is nothing to recover from them, they argued. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The defence counsels for the other four accused, Rahul Kasliwal and Baba Sayeed, argued all four of them have been in custody for over a month and there is no chance they would abscond if granted bail. The police do not have to interrogate them any further and there is nothing to recover from them, they argued. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The police earlier lodged multiple FIRs against them and their bail applications is related to one case where a complainant has accused all four of sexual harassment and religious coercion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police earlier lodged multiple FIRs against them and their bail applications is related to one case where a complainant has accused all four of sexual harassment and religious coercion. {{/usCountry}}

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The prosecution will place their arguments for all the bail applications of the five accused on Tuesday.

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