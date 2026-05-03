TCS Nashik case: Court rejects Nida Khan’s pre-arrest bail plea

Pune/Nashik: A Nashik court on Saturday rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of Nida Khan, one of the eight accused in a case related to alleged sexual harassment and forcible religious conversion at the Nashik unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Nashik court on Saturday rejected pre-arrest bail plea of Nida Khan, one of the eight accused in a case related to alleged sexual harassment and forcible religious conversion at TCS Nashik unit. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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Additional Sessions Judge KG Joshi rejected Khan’s anticipatory bail application, which had been pending since April 18. The court heard the arguments of the defence and prosecution on April 20 and April 27.

Confirming the order, special public prosecutor Ajay Misar, said that the court found the prosecution’s allegations against Khan serious in nature and hence rejected her pre-arrest bail plea.

“The prosecution had maintained in court that Khan is a key accused in the offence registered against her by the complainant at Devlali police station on March 26. She conspired with the other two accused in that case, Danish Sheikh and Tausif Attar, and also helped the duo in committing the offence,” said Misar, reiterating that Khan’s custodial interrogation is essential for the investigators.

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{{^usCountry}} The defence had argued that there is no specific penal provision under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita criminalizing religious conversions. Moreover, Maharashtra does not currently have a dedicated anti-conversion law. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The defence had argued that there is no specific penal provision under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita criminalizing religious conversions. Moreover, Maharashtra does not currently have a dedicated anti-conversion law. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Khan’s defence counsel, Baba Sayeed, said that her client would move the Bombay High Court early next week to seek anticipatory bail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khan’s defence counsel, Baba Sayeed, said that her client would move the Bombay High Court early next week to seek anticipatory bail. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nine employees of the BPO had lodged complaints against eight of their office colleagues, including Khan, of sexual abuse, harassment and religious coercion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nine employees of the BPO had lodged complaints against eight of their office colleagues, including Khan, of sexual abuse, harassment and religious coercion. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Nashik police had lodged nine FIRs against the accused in Devlali and Mumbai Naka police stations. The police have arrested seven of the accused except Khan, who is allegedly absconding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Nashik police had lodged nine FIRs against the accused in Devlali and Mumbai Naka police stations. The police have arrested seven of the accused except Khan, who is allegedly absconding. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A woman employee had lodged a complaint against Khan, Sheikh and Attar at Devlali police station. She had accused Sheikh of raping her on the pretext of marriage, Attar of sexually harassing her and Khan of hurting religious sentiments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A woman employee had lodged a complaint against Khan, Sheikh and Attar at Devlali police station. She had accused Sheikh of raping her on the pretext of marriage, Attar of sexually harassing her and Khan of hurting religious sentiments. {{/usCountry}}

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During arguments in court, the prosecution accused Khan of changing the complainant’s name to Haniya and also taught the latter to wear hijab and offer namaz. Nida had assured her of getting a job in Malaysia and also persuaded the complainant to change her religion.

Meanwhile, the court of the additional judicial magistrate in Nashik, SV Lad, on Saturday extended the police remand of four accused in another case till May 5.

A male employee of the BPO had accused Sheikh, Attar, Shahrukh Qureshi and Raza Memon of allegedly forcing the complainant to consume non-vegetarian food and hurt his religious sentiments.

Misar said that SIT needs to further investigate the case, and their custodial interrogation is further needed for ascertaining different aspects like potential funding for religious conversion, digital examination of electronic gadgets of the accused, among others.

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