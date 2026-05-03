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TCS Nashik case: Court rejects Nida Khan’s pre-arrest bail plea

Nashik court on Saturday rejected pre-arrest bail plea of Nida Khan, one of the eight accused in a case related to alleged sexual harassment and forcible religious conversion at TCS Nashik unit

Published on: May 03, 2026 06:12 am IST
By Ranjan Dasgupta
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Pune/Nashik: A Nashik court on Saturday rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of Nida Khan, one of the eight accused in a case related to alleged sexual harassment and forcible religious conversion at the Nashik unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Nashik court on Saturday rejected pre-arrest bail plea of Nida Khan, one of the eight accused in a case related to alleged sexual harassment and forcible religious conversion at TCS Nashik unit. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Additional Sessions Judge KG Joshi rejected Khan’s anticipatory bail application, which had been pending since April 18. The court heard the arguments of the defence and prosecution on April 20 and April 27.

Confirming the order, special public prosecutor Ajay Misar, said that the court found the prosecution’s allegations against Khan serious in nature and hence rejected her pre-arrest bail plea.

“The prosecution had maintained in court that Khan is a key accused in the offence registered against her by the complainant at Devlali police station on March 26. She conspired with the other two accused in that case, Danish Sheikh and Tausif Attar, and also helped the duo in committing the offence,” said Misar, reiterating that Khan’s custodial interrogation is essential for the investigators.

During arguments in court, the prosecution accused Khan of changing the complainant’s name to Haniya and also taught the latter to wear hijab and offer namaz. Nida had assured her of getting a job in Malaysia and also persuaded the complainant to change her religion.

Meanwhile, the court of the additional judicial magistrate in Nashik, SV Lad, on Saturday extended the police remand of four accused in another case till May 5.

A male employee of the BPO had accused Sheikh, Attar, Shahrukh Qureshi and Raza Memon of allegedly forcing the complainant to consume non-vegetarian food and hurt his religious sentiments.

Misar said that SIT needs to further investigate the case, and their custodial interrogation is further needed for ascertaining different aspects like potential funding for religious conversion, digital examination of electronic gadgets of the accused, among others.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / TCS Nashik case: Court rejects Nida Khan’s pre-arrest bail plea
Home / Cities / Pune / TCS Nashik case: Court rejects Nida Khan’s pre-arrest bail plea
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