Teacher dead, 6 students injured in accident during school trip

A teacher died while at least six students were injured in an accident involving a school bus and a tempo at Vatpali in Malshiras taluka of Solapur district on Thursday early morning. The accident took place at Vatpali in Malshiras taluka of Solapur district on Thursday early morning. (HT PHOTO)

The bus belonging to Shivaji Vidyalaya at Bawda in Indapur taluka of Pune district had taken the students on an educational trip to Ganpati Pule on December 19. The accident took place while they were returning from the trip.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The bus was carrying four teachers, 40 students and the driver. The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Akluj, police said.

“One of the tempo tyres had a puncture due to which it halted on a steep slope. This led to a collision with the school bus, causing the tragic accident,” said Diparatan Gaikwad, senior inspector, Akluj.

“The accident took place due as the tempo was stationary on the roadside and not being visible during the morning hours,” he added.

Deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar took to X to express condolences. “The incident of an accident of a bus going for an educational trip at Bawda in Indapur taluka is very heartbreaking. A teacher has unfortunately died in this accident. We share in the grief of the family. Instructions have been given to the hospital administration to treat the injured students properly. I pray that they get well soon .”