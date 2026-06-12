Teacher training for new curriculum to be completed by July 10

PUNE: After being postponed due to the teachers’ involvement in census-related work, the training programme for implementation of Maharashtra’s new school curriculum has been rescheduled with the authorities aiming to complete it by July 10.

After being postponed due to teachers’ involvement in census-related work, training programme for implementation of Maharashtra’s new school curriculum has been rescheduled. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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The revised schedule – issued by Kamaladevi Awate, joint director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) – covers teachers handling classes 2, 3, 4 and 6. The training is part of the state’s implementation of the new curriculum introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in state board schools from the academic year 2025-26.

According to the SCERT, state-level training for teachers of classes 2, 3 and 4 has already been completed, while training for class 6 teachers is yet to be conducted. Although the authorities had initially planned to organise the programme during the vacation period, it had to be deferred due to the teachers’ involvement in the ongoing census exercise.

“Training for the new curriculum was planned during the vacation period and every effort was made to conduct it as per schedule. However, due to census-related duties, the programme had to be postponed. We will now ensure that training up to the taluka level for all four classes is completed by July 10,” said Hemant Vasekar, director, SCERT.

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{{^usCountry}} As per the revised timetable, a preparatory workshop for class 6 teachers will be held on June 17 and 18, followed by a four-day state-level training programme from June 22 to 25. District-level training will take place from June 29 to July 2, while taluka-level sessions will be organised between July 4 and 10. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the revised timetable, a preparatory workshop for class 6 teachers will be held on June 17 and 18, followed by a four-day state-level training programme from June 22 to 25. District-level training will take place from June 29 to July 2, while taluka-level sessions will be organised between July 4 and 10. {{/usCountry}}

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For class 2 teachers, three-day district-level training programmes will be conducted between June 18 and 30; while taluka-level training will be held from June 22 to July 2. Teachers of classes 3 and 4 will undergo four-day district-level training between June 18 and 30; followed by three-day taluka-level training from June 24 to July 4.

The responsibility for conducting the training has been assigned to the District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs). Teachers will be trained in batches of 60 participants each. Authorities have been instructed to organise multiple rounds of training wherever required, and make suitable arrangements in districts where teachers are simultaneously engaged in national assignments such as the census and voter registration drives.

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For the state-level training of teachers for class 6, the SCERT has sought details of 244 Marathi-medium and 240 Urdu-medium resource persons by June 15. The circular also directs districts to include special educators and resource persons working in schools and ensure that they are trained in line with the new curriculum framework.

Districts have further been asked to involve experienced teachers, lecturers, supervisory officers and experts who participated in curriculum development to strengthen the quality of training.

“Training for teachers of classes 2, 3, 4 and 6 has been planned in a phased manner. Necessary flexibility has been provided to districts so that the programme can be completed smoothly despite the teachers’ involvement in national assignments,” Awate said in the circular.

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