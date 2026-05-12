...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Techie duped of 21L in matrimonial fraud; man who gave her toy notes held

The incident was reported from March 2025 to till date and the accused has been arrested, said police. It came to light in the Nanded City area

Published on: May 12, 2026 04:34 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

Searching for a life partner on a matrimonial website turned into a costly ordeal for a 32-year-old software engineer woman after a fraudster allegedly duped her of 21 lakh on the pretext of marriage and later handed her a bag filled with toy currency notes instead of real cash.

Police said that after developing a close relationship, the accused claimed he was facing a severe financial crisis and convinced the woman to give him 21 lakh in cash over a period of time. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported from March 2025 to till date and the accused has been arrested, said police. It came to light in the Nanded City area, following which Sinhgad Road police registered a cheating case against the accused, identified as Gorkhanath Gavandkar, a resident of Raigad district.

According to police, the complainant had registered on the matrimonial platform, where she came in contact with the accused. Gavandkar allegedly expressed his desire to marry the woman and gradually gained her trust.

Police said that after developing a close relationship, the accused claimed he was facing a severe financial crisis and convinced the woman to give him 21 lakh in cash over a period of time.

When the woman repeatedly demanded her money back, the accused allegedly called her to a hotel on Sinhgad Road to return the amount. During the meeting, he handed over a black bag to the woman and allegedly told her that it contained 50 lakh in cash. He allegedly instructed her to deduct her 21 lakh and transfer the remaining amount to his account through RTGS before hurriedly leaving the spot.

 
fraudster cheating case
Home / Cities / Pune / Techie duped of 21L in matrimonial fraud; man who gave her toy notes held
Home / Cities / Pune / Techie duped of 21L in matrimonial fraud; man who gave her toy notes held
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.