Teen goes missing in Pimpri after argument with father

A 17-year-old youth from Pune ran away from home on September 13 after arguments over mobile phone usage with his father. According to police, the teen wanted to pursue engineering but his father was forcing him to study medicine.

The teen, identified as Sahil Laxman Kumawat (17), a Class 12 student went missing at 9.30pm. His father Laxman Jagannath Kumawat had asked Sahil to minimise mobile usage and focus on studies. This lead to a heated argument between them. Later, the father asked Sahil to meet his friends to calm the situation. After meeting his friend at a Chinese snacks centre, Sahil went missing and his father approached the Pimpri police, said officials.

During investigation, police found that Sahil ran away to his uncles house in Dighi. It was revealed that Sahil left home as he wanted to pursue computer science, but his father was forcing him to study medicine.

S Guling, assistant police inspector at Pimpri police station said, “From Pimpri, Sahil took a local train to reach Pune and spent the night at the station. He went to his uncle’s house in Dighi the next day. Parents should help children choose a right career path.”

