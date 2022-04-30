Teen held for killing 40-year-old former lover

The police on Saturday arrested a 19-year-old girl and apprehended two minor boys for killing a 40-year-old man with whom she had a relationship. The man allegedly tried to threaten her new relationship after she got involved with another man, said officials.

The deceased man was identified as Sanjay Vasudev Patil, 40, a resident of Pathare building along Agarkarwadi road in Shikshak Colony, Chakan, according to the police.

The arrested girl was identified as Neha Rohidas Jadhav, 19, a resident of Ambethan in Khed, Pune. She has been remanded to police custody till April 4.

“Her new partner is 16-years-old. The other accused is 15-years-old. She and Patil worked together in a company. After the relationship ended, she changed her job and was involved with someone else. That is when, she claims, he started troubling her. So she told the minor accused about him and they and killed him,” said assistant police inspector Sarang Chavan of Mhalunge police outpost of Pimpri Chinchwad police.

The series of incidents began around 3pm on Thursday and went on till 11am on Friday in Bhamboli area of Khed in Pune. The body was found in an open ground near a private company building complex, according to police.

Jadhav and Patil were in a relationship. The now-deceased man had allegedly started troubling Jadhav after the relationship ended.The girl and two of her co-accused conspired to bring the 40-year-old to a secluded spot and bludgeoned him to death using a stone and iron pipe, according to the police.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the deceased man’s 29-year-old wife who lives with him.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Indian Penal Code at Chakan police station

