Temghar dam repairs await state funds

According to a state irrigation department official, even as 40 per cent works related to leakage control is yet to be completed, the Temghar dam is able to hold water to its full storage capacity of 3.7 TMC (thousand million cubic feet). The Maharashtra government had sanctioned Rs95 crore for the dam repairs in 2017.

“Apart from pending repairs related to leakage that needs funds from the state government, we have also submitted another plan on dam strengthening to the state government,” said an officer from the state irrigation department on condition of anonymity.

“Though repairs are remaining, the dam has been filled to its 100% capacity since last three years. There has been no case of leakage yet,” the official said.

“On October 15 every year, we check the water storage capacity of all dams in Maharashtra, including Temghar,” he said.

Of the four dams, Khadakwasla, Panshet, Warasgaon and Temghar, the irrigation department uses water from Temghar first to prevent any issues regarding repairs.

“We are awaiting financial aid from the state government to complete repairs. Temghar dam water is used for irrigation purposes in Mulshi taluka. The repair project of the dam had started in 2017 and we have covered 90% leakage,” he said.

Water stock in 4 dams (till 8 am)

Dam; TMC

Khadakwasla; 0.79

Panshet; 2.27

Warasgaon; 2.14

Temghar; 0.25

Total TMC: 5.45

July 8, 2021

TMC: 8.68 TMC