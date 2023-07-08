Temporary power outage in Talegaon

Some areas in Talegaon faced power cuts on Saturday as there was a problem with a power line which belongs to Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) that runs from Shikrapur to Talegaon.

This power line carries a high voltage power, but it broke down on Saturday morning at around 9 am. The electricity companies, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (Maha-Transco) said that there was no planned power outage, but some areas experienced temporary power cuts.

Because the electricity demand was low due to the rainy weather, we were able to shift the power load from the broken line to other working lines, said officials.

One of the four transmission lines in the Shikrapur to Talegaon route broke near Talegaon MIDC at 9:03 am on Saturday. This caused a halt in the transmission of about 355 megawatts (Mw) of electricity.

MSEDCL restored electricity to all the affected areas by the afternoon, said officials.

Rajendra Gaikwad, chief engineer of Maha-Transco, said, “Urgent efforts were being made to repair the broken high-voltage transmission lines. The repair work was expected to be completed later in the evening. Once the repairs were done, the temporarily shifted electricity load would be returned to this line.”

This is the second incident of a power failure caused by technical problems in the power lines of PGCIL in the last two months.

In May 2023, over 350,000 consumers experienced power cuts for almost 12 hours due to technical problems in two power lines located in Shirur and Talegaon.

