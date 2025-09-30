Ten injured in firecracker blast in Sangli; six booked

Ten people, including minors, were injured after a blast during the testing of firecrackers ahead of Dussehra celebrations in Kavathe Ekand village of Sangli district. The incident was reported on Sunday at around 1pm. Preparation work for making firecrackers began about 10 days before the festival. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to police, Kavathe Ekand village has a long tradition of fireworks shows on Dussehra, during which various mandals in the village participate. Preparation work for making firecrackers began about 10 days before the festival.

According to which, preparation work was going on in a tin shed located in Brahmin Galli when a sudden explosion and fire resulted in injuries to the ten individuals.

Somnath Vagh, police inspector at Tasgaon police station, said, “All are undergoing treatment in a private hospital.”

According to Vagh, a case has been filed against six individuals under sections 125 and 288 of the BNS, and an investigation is underway.