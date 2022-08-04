TET case: Pune cyber police to probe alleged links

Pune cyber police suspect involvement of more agents in Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) result manipulation case and will interrogate the 7,880 disqualified candidates.

DS Hake, inspector, cyber police said the police have randomly picked 10 such candidates from each district to get information.

“Our next phase of investigation will be seeking information from these disqualified candidates about where and how they got TET question papers and possible involvement of unknown agents,” he said, adding that their names have not been added in the charge sheet because of their student status.

Earlier probe revealed that private companies that conduct exams download the question papers on their servers, a few hours before the exam. Those involved in the racket, through their links, obtain the server information and tamper with the confidential programming code. Some company insiders and a section of those who conduct the exam are hand-in-glove in this operation, where they change the marks of candidates from whom they have received illegal gratification, the police said.

According to the investigators, insiders from the department and GA software, and agents were involved in mark manipulation case.