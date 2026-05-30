The state may also experience below-normal rainfall in June according to the forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its updated long-range forecast for the southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall June-September 2026 and monthly rainfall and temperature outlook for June 2026, has alerted about the possibility of above-normal heatwave conditions in some parts of Maharashtra in June while also indicating that rainfall in the state is likely to remain below-normal level.

The IMD forecast also highlights that in June, Maharashtra is likely to experience below-normal rainfall. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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The latest forecast was issued on Friday. During the press conference, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of meteorology, said, “During June 2026, above-normal heatwave days are expected over isolated regions of Maharashtra and in other states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh.”

As per the colour-coded forecast map, most areas of Maharashtra are placed under yellow colour indicating that maximum temperatures are expected to remain higher than normal across most parts of the state while some areas of central Maharashtra and Marathwada may witness more intense heat conditions. The likelihood of above-normal heatwave days in June may have considerable impact on public health, water availability, power consumption, and essential services. Vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children, outdoor workers, and persons with pre-existing health conditions, are particularly at risk from prolonged exposure to extreme heat. Persistent high temperatures may also place additional stress on infrastructure and resource management systems. In view of the anticipated conditions, state governments and district administrations are advised to undertake necessary preparedness measures, said an IMD official.

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{{^usCountry}} The IMD forecast also highlights that in June, Maharashtra is likely to experience below-normal rainfall with most areas placed under yellow colour (below-normal rainfall). Currently, neutral El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions are transitioning towards El Nino conditions over the equatorial Pacific region. The latest climate model forecasts indicate that the El Nino conditions are likely to develop during the southwest monsoon season. At present, neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are observed over the Indian Ocean. According to Mohapatra, the latest MMCFS forecast indicates that neutral IOD conditions are likely to continue during the monsoon season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The IMD forecast also highlights that in June, Maharashtra is likely to experience below-normal rainfall with most areas placed under yellow colour (below-normal rainfall). Currently, neutral El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions are transitioning towards El Nino conditions over the equatorial Pacific region. The latest climate model forecasts indicate that the El Nino conditions are likely to develop during the southwest monsoon season. At present, neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are observed over the Indian Ocean. According to Mohapatra, the latest MMCFS forecast indicates that neutral IOD conditions are likely to continue during the monsoon season. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the absence of pre-monsoon showers in the state has resulted in rainfall deficiency in several areas. As per IMD official data, Maharashtra is currently experiencing 59% rainfall deficiency having received only 5.5 mm rainfall between May 1 and 29, as against 12.2 mm being the normal rainfall for May. Sub-division-wise, except for the Konkan region, the remaining three sub-divisions are facing rainfall deficiency with central Maharashtra and Vidarbha recording large-scale rainfall deficiency.

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