Third Class 11 merit list declared; admissions confirmed by June 25

Pune: The third merit list for the Class 11 centralised online admission process was released on Tuesday, June 23, offering relief to thousands of students awaiting allotments. Students allotted seats under the CAP, in-house, minority, and central quota categories have to confirm their admission by June 25.

Third merit list for Class 11 centralised online admission process was released on June 23. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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The School Education Department has advised students not to rely solely on SMS alerts and to check allotment status on the official admission portal. Candidates must report in person to their allotted junior colleges to complete admission formalities within the deadline.

Officials said students who were not allotted seats in earlier rounds were allowed to revise preferences based on SSC scores and previous cut-offs. Those now allotted seats in preferred colleges must complete admission formalities by the deadline. Further instructions for subsequent rounds will be issued on the portal for students who do not confirm admission.

The department clarified that students applying under the in-house, minority and central quota categories between June 18 and June 20 may receive allotments under multiple quotas. However, confirmation under any one quota renders candidates ineligible for further rounds.

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{{^usCountry}} In the Pune division, 28,234 students were allotted seats in the third round out of 89,663 eligible applicants. Of these, 16,842 secured their first preference, 5,727 their second, and 2,200 their third. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the Pune division, 28,234 students were allotted seats in the third round out of 89,663 eligible applicants. Of these, 16,842 secured their first preference, 5,727 their second, and 2,200 their third. {{/usCountry}}

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Science remained the most preferred stream with 16,025 allotments, followed by commerce with 7,363 and arts with 4,846.