Three ATM machines targeted in two days in failed theft attempts in Pune

PUNE In two days, two separate cases of attempted ATM thefts were reported from two areas of Pune city, said officials on Saturday.

According to police, a man entered an ATM kiosk in Sainagar area of Kondhwa and cut off the CCTV and motion sensors’ wires at 3 am on Friday. Unaware of the security alarm, the man tried to steal cash from the ATM

In another case, two men entered a kiosk in Khadki and tried to bust open two ATM machines using metal rods and thin rulers of steel on Thursday at 1.15 pm. The men damaged the outlet that dispenses money in an attempt to reach the cash, said officials.

“In the Kondhwa case, we received information from the security company that handles the security. The accused entered the kiosk and cut all connection wires of the CCTV. The security alarm tripped and the Hyderabad-based security company got an alert. He got scared and ran away,” said police sub-inspector Samadhan Machale of Kondhwa police station.

While the Khadki incident was reported by an official working at the Baner-branch of a Thane-based company that manages the ATM. The thieves could not break open the machine but managed to cause damage to the machines. Assistant police inspector Amar Kadam of Khadki police station is investigating the case.

