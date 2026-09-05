Three convicted for violating DJ restrictions during procession

The Khadak police have secured the conviction of three persons for allegedly violating the police orders on the use of DJ sound systems during a procession in Lohianagar on August 26, officials said on Friday.

According to DCP (Zone 1) Krushikesh Rawale, the organisers gathered a crowd and played the sound system violating the decibel limits prescribed by the Supreme Court and the government. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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The accused have been identified as Wahid Kasam Maniyar, president of the Al Madina Young Boys Mandal; Javed Majid Sheikh, its vice-president; and Prakash Krushnat Asawale, owner/operator of the DJ sound system.

According to the police, the mandal used a DJ sound system at a volume exceeding the permissible decibel limit during the procession, despite an order prohibiting the use of DJ systems, laser lights and firecrackers. Police allegedly warned the organisers and served them a notice under Section 168 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), directing them to reduce the volume.

The incident occurred during a procession organised as part of the Milad-un-Nabi celebrations. Police said the office-bearers of Al Madina Young Boys Mandal, based at 54-B, Lohianagar, installed Asawale’s DJ sound system near the Lohianagar arch on a public road.

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{{^usCountry}} According to DCP (Zone 1) Krushikesh Rawale, the organisers gathered a crowd and played the sound system violating the decibel limits prescribed by the Supreme Court and the government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to DCP (Zone 1) Krushikesh Rawale, the organisers gathered a crowd and played the sound system violating the decibel limits prescribed by the Supreme Court and the government. {{/usCountry}}

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Khadak police reportedly intervened and instructed the organisers to reduce the volume and served a notice, but the latter allegedly ignored it. The conviction comes at a time when Pune police have intensified enforcement against high-decibel sound systems ahead of the upcoming Ganeshotsav.