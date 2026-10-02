PUNE:

Three held for robbing couple near Katraj tunnel

Ambegaon police arrested three habitual offenders after they allegedly threatened and robbed a couple travelling on a two-wheeler to visit the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple in Pune early on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.

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The accused have been identified as Tauhid Asla Shah, 23, Suleman Yasin Shaikh, 21, and Rohit Bablu Singh, 20, of Nehrunagar, Pimpri. Police said the trio has previous criminal records with the Pimpri police.

According to a complaint lodged by Dadasaheb Tulshiram Raskar, 46, of Bandewadi, Khed Shivapur, the incident took place at around 4.30am on the Pune-Satara route near the old Katraj tunnel ghat.

Raskar told police that he and his wife had been visiting the Ganpati temple every Chaturthi for the past 10 years. On Tuesday night, they were travelling towards Pune on their motorcycle when, after crossing the tunnel, the accused allegedly intercepted them.

The accused allegedly took away the motorcycle key and snatched a mangalsutra worth around ₹1 lakh from Raskar’s wife. Sub-inspector Yuvraj Shinde said the accused continued following the couple even after allegedly snatching the mangalsutra and attempted to snatch the woman’s purse. At that time, a car approached and its occupants tried to intervene. The accused allegedly fled towards Pune after being confronted.

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{{^usCountry}} Ambegaon police alerted personnel on the route and the accused were intercepted near Gandharva Lawns by positioning a police vehicle across the road. The accused allegedly rammed into another vehicle while attempting to flee, following which police apprehended the trio and recovered the stolen mangalsutra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ambegaon police alerted personnel on the route and the accused were intercepted near Gandharva Lawns by positioning a police vehicle across the road. The accused allegedly rammed into another vehicle while attempting to flee, following which police apprehended the trio and recovered the stolen mangalsutra. {{/usCountry}}

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