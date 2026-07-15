Three interstate gang members held for targeting parked luxury cars

PUNE: Pune police have arrested three alleged members of an interstate gang from Tamil Nadu accused of smashing the windows of parked luxury cars and stealing valuables, officials said on Tuesday.

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The accused, Raja Arumugam (47), Lakshmanan S. Santhakumar (40) and Muthulingam Paramanandam Lingam (40), were arrested on July 9 in connection with a theft at Phoenix Marketcity on Pune-Nagar Road.

According to police, on July 4, the gang allegedly broke the window of a Porsche parked at the mall and stole a laptop bag, a Samsung Z Fold mobile phone and ₹40,000 in cash. Vimantal police registered an FIR under Sections 303(2) and 324 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A team led by Police Sub-Inspector Nitin Rathod analysed CCTV footage and circulated photographs of the suspects before receiving a tip-off about their presence near Kharadi Bypass.

“Acting on a tip-off, we learnt that the suspects were near the Kharadi Bypass. We laid a trap and apprehended all three,” Rathod said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police recovered ₹50,000 in cash and tools allegedly used to break car windows, including hairpins, rubber strips and metal blades. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police recovered ₹50,000 in cash and tools allegedly used to break car windows, including hairpins, rubber strips and metal blades. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators suspect the accused stayed at a lodge near Pune railway station and targeted high-end vehicles parked at malls and public parking lots. Police said the accused were not cooperating as they did not know Marathi, Hindi or English, prompting investigators to engage a Tamil translator.

Police believe the gang was also involved in similar vehicle break-ins in Kharadi, Yerawada and Latur. Further investigation is underway to establish their involvement in other cases and recover stolen property.