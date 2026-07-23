Three more juveniles detained in Katraj teen murder case

The crime branch detained three more juveniles in connection with the brutal murder of a 17-year-old boy in Katraj, bringing the total number of juveniles held in the case to seven, Pune city police said on Wednesday.

Following the murder, the Crime Branch launched a parallel investigation to trace the remaining suspects. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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Earlier, the Bharati Vidyapeeth police had detained four juveniles on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in the murder.

The incident took place at 10 pm on Monday on the road outside Katraj Katta Hotel near Katraj Lake. According to the police, the 17-year-old victim and his friend had gone to collect a repaired mobile phone when a group of juveniles intercepted them.

As the victim attempted to flee, the accused allegedly chased him and repeatedly attacked him with sharp weapons, inflicting grievous injuries to his head, face and hands. He succumbed to his injuries.

Following the murder, the Crime Branch launched a parallel investigation to trace the remaining suspects. Acting on specific information, a team from Crime Branch Unit II detained three more juveniles from the Balajinagar area on Wednesday and handed them over to the Bharati Vidyapeeth police for further legal action.

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{{^usCountry}} Rahul Khilare, senior police inspector at Crime Branch Unit 2, said, “Based on a tip-off, we laid a trap and detained three juveniles involved in this murder case. The accused have prior criminal records,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rahul Khilare, senior police inspector at Crime Branch Unit 2, said, “Based on a tip-off, we laid a trap and detained three juveniles involved in this murder case. The accused have prior criminal records,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The case was registered under sections 103, 61, 189(2), 198(4), 190, 191, 191(2), 193(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), sections 4(25) of the Arms Act, and sections 37(1) (3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the attack and the role of each accused in the crime.