Three Pune doctors arrested for demanding money from Covid patient for ventilator bed

The doctors allegedly charged ₹1 lakh for the bed and shared the amount among themselves, according to the complaint lodged by municipal corporation officials
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Representational Image.

Police in Pimpri Chinchwad, on the outskirts of Pune, arrested three doctors on Monday in an extortion case for demanding and accepting money for a ventilator bed at the municipal corporation’s Covid hospital in Auto Cluster, Pimpri. A case has been registered against them at Pimpri police station.

“A teacher from Chikhali was asked for money. She was admitted on April 23 and she died on April 28 while under treatment. All three doctors have been arrested,” said Manchak Ipper, Deputy commissioner of police, Zone-1 of Pimpri Chinchwad police.

The arrested doctors were identified as Praveen Jadhav, Sachin Kasbe, and Shashank Rale, according to the police. The three will be produced in a local court.

The doctors allegedly charged 1 lakh for the bed and shared the amount among themselves, according to the complaint lodged by municipal corporation officials.

A case under Sections 384 (extortion) and other relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and other applicable laws was registered at Pimpri police station.

