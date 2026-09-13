Three Pune police personnel suspended for attending accused’s son’s birthday party

Three Pune police personnel have been suspended for allegedly attending the birthday party of the son of a person with a criminal record, police officials said on Saturday.

Videos of the party were subsequently circulated on social media, following which senior police officials ordered an inquiry into the presence of the three personnel. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The suspended personnel have been identified as Shubham Vijay Surve, attached to Faraskhana police station, and Yogesh Bhagchand Ekshinge and Abhijit Anil Shinde, both attached to the Pune city traffic branch.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to police, the birthday party was held on July 2, 2026, for the son of a person booked in a case under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA) and having a criminal record. Surve, Ekshinge and Shinde allegedly attended the party.

Videos of the party were subsequently circulated on social media, following which senior police officials ordered an inquiry into the presence of the three personnel. On July 20, an inquiry report was submitted to the senior police officer, and action was taken based on it.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Krushikesh Rawle submitted a report on the matter to Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjay Patil.

Based on the report, Patil suspended the three personnel, stating that their conduct amounted to indiscipline and irresponsibility and had the potential to tarnish the image of the disciplined police force among the public.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police officials said the action was taken after the inquiry into their presence at the party and the circumstances surrounding it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officials said the action was taken after the inquiry into their presence at the party and the circumstances surrounding it. {{/usCountry}}

Read More