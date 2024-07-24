Three test positive for Zika virus, including two pregnant women from Kothrud

The number of Zika virus infection cases continues to surge in Pune city with three fresh cases reported on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the city to 36. As per the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune, the virus infection has been detected in the samples of these three patients, which include a 28-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman, both pregnant and from Kothrud, said officials. The PMC on Wednesday sent samples of as many as 56 suspected patients which include samples of 49 suspected pregnant women. (HT PHOTO)

Since June 20, the PMC has reported 36 cases of Zika virus, which include 13 pregnant women. There is now active Zika virus transmission in 11 areas including Karve Nagar-Warje; Hadapsar; Kothrud-Bavdhan; Aundh-Baner; Sinhagad Road; Nagar Road; Kondhwa-Yewalewadi; and Yerawada among others.

The 28-year-old woman from Kothrud is 32 weeks’ pregnant and her anomaly scan reports are normal. She complained of mild symptoms of joint pain and fever. Her samples were sent to the NIV on Monday and the reports were received on Wednesday confirming the infection. Another woman, 35, from Bibwewadi tested positive for the Zika virus infection, according to Dr Kalpana Baliwant, health officer of the PMC. Whereas the 24-year-old woman from Kothrud is 27 weeks’ pregnant and her recent anomaly scan reports are normal. Since July 20, she has been complaining of symptoms like rash, fever and joint pain. Her samples were sent to NIV which confirmed the virus infection, said, Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health officer of the PMC.

The PMC on Wednesday sent samples of as many as 56 suspected patients which include samples of 49 suspected pregnant women. The civic body sent samples of 17 pregnant women from the Kharadi area, seven pregnant women from the Lohegaon area, and pregnant women from the Kalas area. The PMC till date has sent 448 samples to the NIV for testing, which include 395 samples from expecting mothers.

Zika virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, known to transmit infections like dengue and chikungunya. A majority of those infected with Zika either remain asymptomatic (up to 80%) or show mild symptoms of fever, rash, conjunctivitis, body ache, and joint pain. Zika virus can be passed from a person before their symptoms start, while they have symptoms, and after their symptoms end. Zika virus in pregnant women can cause congenital microcephaly, Guillain-Barre syndrome and other neurological complications, said officials.