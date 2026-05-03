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Three-year-old boy sexually assaulted, murdered in Mahalunge; minor detained

Incident occurred on Friday, and a 16-year-old juvenile was detained on Saturday at Pune railway station when he was trying to escape to his native place in Bihar

Published on: May 03, 2026 05:38 am IST
By Shrinivas Deshpande
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A three-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted and brutally murdered in Mahalunge in Pimpri Chinchwad city, said the police on Saturday.

After the investigation, the police decided to search all the houses in the labour camp and the dead body was recorded in a suitcase in a locked home neighbouring the victim’s family. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident occurred on Friday, and a 16-year-old juvenile was detained on Saturday at Pune railway station when he was trying to escape to his native place in Bihar.

The accused was kept in the correctional home, and further investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events and the motive behind the crime. The body of the child has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police said on Saturday, at around 3pm, the mother of the victim noticed that her son was missing. After the initial search, they finally approached the police.

After the investigation, the police decided to search all the houses in the labour camp and the dead body was recorded in a suitcase in a locked home neighbouring the victim’s family. Based on the complaint, police initiated a search of the accused and a trap was laid at the bus stand and railway station.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Three-year-old boy sexually assaulted, murdered in Mahalunge; minor detained
Home / Cities / Pune / Three-year-old boy sexually assaulted, murdered in Mahalunge; minor detained
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