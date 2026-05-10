Tin sheet from Metro site falls on busy old Pune-Mumbai highway amid gusty winds

A major lapse in safety measures was reported at a Pune Metro construction site after a tin sheet blown away by gusty winds fell on the busy old Pune-Mumbai highway. The incident was reported at the ongoing extension work of the Pimpri-to-Nigdi Metro corridor.

A viral clip from May 9 shows strong winds uprooting large tin sheets attached to an elevated metro structure, causing them to collapse onto the road below. (VIDEO GRAB)

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A viral clip from May 9 shows strong winds uprooting large tin sheets attached to an elevated metro structure, causing them to collapse onto the road below. A two-wheeler rider passing through the stretch appeared to have a narrow escape as the sheets came crashing down within seconds. The incident led to panic among motorists and bystanders in the area. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in connection with the incident.

Officials from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) said that the exact date and time of the incident are yet to be officially verified.

The Pimpri-Nigdi extension corridor has been witnessing rapid construction activity over the past several months. Temporary sheds and protective structures have been installed along portions of the work site to facilitate construction and provide safety cover. However, the strong winds accompanying Friday’s unseasonal rainfall appear to have damaged some of these structures.

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{{^usCountry}} Taking cognisance of the viral video and the reported incident, Maha-Metro issued an official statement assuring that an inquiry has been initiated. Chandrashekhar Tambavekar, additional general manager (administration and public relations), Maha-Metro, said, “The metro’s security officers and their teams are currently investigating the matter.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking cognisance of the viral video and the reported incident, Maha-Metro issued an official statement assuring that an inquiry has been initiated. Chandrashekhar Tambavekar, additional general manager (administration and public relations), Maha-Metro, said, “The metro’s security officers and their teams are currently investigating the matter.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He informed that the incident is being investigated by the metro’s security officers and their team, and that the matter has been taken seriously. He added that strict action will be taken against those found responsible for the incident following the inquiry. He further stated that a comprehensive safety inspection is being carried out along the under-construction metro route. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He informed that the incident is being investigated by the metro’s security officers and their team, and that the matter has been taken seriously. He added that strict action will be taken against those found responsible for the incident following the inquiry. He further stated that a comprehensive safety inspection is being carried out along the under-construction metro route. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials added that a detailed safety audit of the under-construction stretch is being undertaken to prevent such incidents in the future. The administration is also expected to review the structural stability of temporary installations at metro construction sites. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials added that a detailed safety audit of the under-construction stretch is being undertaken to prevent such incidents in the future. The administration is also expected to review the structural stability of temporary installations at metro construction sites. {{/usCountry}}

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Several parts of Pune witnessed light rainfall accompanied by gusty winds on Friday evening. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), areas including Girivan recorded 3.0 mm rainfall, while Bhor and Balladwadi received 2.0 mm rainfall each. Localities such as Hinjewadi, Wakad and Pimpri also experienced light showers and strong winds.

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