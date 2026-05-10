...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Tin sheet from Metro site falls on busy old Pune-Mumbai highway amid gusty winds

A two-wheeler rider passing through the stretch appeared to have a narrow escape as the sheets came crashing down within seconds

Published on: May 10, 2026 04:46 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

A major lapse in safety measures was reported at a Pune Metro construction site after a tin sheet blown away by gusty winds fell on the busy old Pune-Mumbai highway. The incident was reported at the ongoing extension work of the Pimpri-to-Nigdi Metro corridor.

A viral clip from May 9 shows strong winds uprooting large tin sheets attached to an elevated metro structure, causing them to collapse onto the road below. (VIDEO GRAB)

A viral clip from May 9 shows strong winds uprooting large tin sheets attached to an elevated metro structure, causing them to collapse onto the road below. A two-wheeler rider passing through the stretch appeared to have a narrow escape as the sheets came crashing down within seconds. The incident led to panic among motorists and bystanders in the area. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in connection with the incident.

Officials from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) said that the exact date and time of the incident are yet to be officially verified.

The Pimpri-Nigdi extension corridor has been witnessing rapid construction activity over the past several months. Temporary sheds and protective structures have been installed along portions of the work site to facilitate construction and provide safety cover. However, the strong winds accompanying Friday’s unseasonal rainfall appear to have damaged some of these structures.

Several parts of Pune witnessed light rainfall accompanied by gusty winds on Friday evening. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), areas including Girivan recorded 3.0 mm rainfall, while Bhor and Balladwadi received 2.0 mm rainfall each. Localities such as Hinjewadi, Wakad and Pimpri also experienced light showers and strong winds.

 
construction site pune metro
Home / Cities / Pune / Tin sheet from Metro site falls on busy old Pune-Mumbai highway amid gusty winds
Home / Cities / Pune / Tin sheet from Metro site falls on busy old Pune-Mumbai highway amid gusty winds
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.