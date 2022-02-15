To fast track permissions, PMRDA to hold online meetings with developers

PUNE Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) will soon start an online facility to fast track and facilitate the construction permission process for the common people and the developers.

The PMRDA officials said the metropolitan planning authority will conduct virtual meetings with the related stakeholders of a project after receiving the plan, a move that will reduce physical visits and bring down time for approval to projects. Errors and remedies will be discussed in the meeting so that the developers can prepare error-free proposals which are to be submitted for approval, officials said.

This facility is also expected to reduce the lack of coordination between officials and the developers and hence, reduce the time taken for the approval for a project.

“The most important responsibility of PMRDA is to give permission for the construction works. Common people, developers, architects and PMRDA officials are involved in this process. In order to avoid the miscommunication between PMRDA officials, developers, architects and land owners we are creating a facility where after the scrutiny of the project architects, developers and our officials will talk to each other via video conferencing. They will discuss errors in the project proposals, if any, and how they can be corrected,” said Suhas Diwase commissioner PMRDA.

Many a times because of the lack of clarity and clear communication from the planning authority, developers remain in lurch and hence the documentation process to fulfil the criteria of the approval of a project gets delayed. Through this initiative PMRDA is intending to avoid this. “In order to avoid the delay in approving the project because of information asymmetry we are starting this facility. Because of this, confusion of developers, architects and of our officials will be cleared. After fulfilling all the necessities, the final project will be presented to us and then we will process it for the permissions,” added Diwase.

Officials said that the developers in the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR) will be able to use this facility. Facilitating planned growth of infrastructure and public services is one of the tasks set for PMRDA. Approximately 7,256.46 sq km area with population of 72.76 lakh falls under PMR including two municipal corporations, 842 villages and three cantonment boards.

“This initiative will make the process easier not only for the developers but also for the administration. It will bring clarity and transparency in the process. Most importantly for a single document people won’t have to come to the PMRDA offices. The concerned people for a project will be in loop. So the unnecessary delay could be avoided,” said Diwase.