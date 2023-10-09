Tourists injured in bee attack at Rajgad fort

PUNE At least 20 tourists were injured after an attack by honey bees while visiting Rajgad fort near Velhe in Pune district.

According to police, the incident was reported near Suvela Machi in the morning hours of Sunday.

As per the police officials, a total of 50 tourists in four to five different groups from Pune, and Mumbai visited Rajgad fort during the weekend. When they were near Suvela Machi they were attacked by honey bees. Four to five tourists become unconscious after being stung by numerous bees.

One of the victims called emergency services as a result of which local police and medical teams of Pune Zilla Parishad immediately rushed to the spot.

After initial medication, all tourists were brought back to the base station, said officials.

Ranjeet Pathare, assistant police inspector at Velha police station, said, “Four to five groups from Pune and Mumbai visited the fort on Sunday and were attacked by the bees. At least 20 were injured and all of them now are stable after medication.’’

Police administration, district administration, and the taluka health officer rushed to the spot to take stock of the incident.

