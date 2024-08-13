Traffic cop beaten up by trio in Hadapsar

Pune city police arrested a 22-year-old youth and a search of two more is underway for assault on traffic police on Saturday evening. The constable had asked the car driver for a routine check when the trio sitting in the car abused and assaulted him. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident occurred when Ajinkya Nangude, a traffic policeman, was on duty at Handewadi Chowk in the Hadapsar area.

The arrested accused has been identified as Maruti Mane, 22, from Hadapsar area.

The constable had asked the car driver for a routine check when the trio sitting in the car abused and assaulted him.

The constable was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

An FIR has been filed against the accused under section of 132 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.