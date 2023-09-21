Traffic cops’ concern with fine collection over traffic management raises commuters’ hackles

PUNE: In a trend that hasn’t escaped the commuters’ attention, the traffic police on duty are found increasingly concerned with collecting fines for traffic violations as against monitoring traffic and ensuring road safety which is their primary responsibility. According to senior officials however, action is taken whenever such incidents are brought to their notice.

As many as 25 traffic policemen have been fined for delay at duty, or absenteeism and so on. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Vijaykumar Magar said, “In the past 10 months, I have taken action against 48 traffic police personnel for negligence while discharging their duties. As many as 25 traffic policemen have been fined for delay at duty, or absenteeism and so on.” Magar said that he has suspended seven traffic policemen in the last 10 months, and will continue to take similar such action.

While traffic department officials maintain that public safety and efficient traffic management are non-negotiable priorities that surpass all other considerations including revenue collection, commuters feel that the situation has worsened in recent weeks with several instances of traffic cops more interested in collecting fines for minor infractions rather than alleviating the commuters’ traffic woes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mahesh Jagdani, a commuter based in Sadashiv Peth, said, “In fact, the traffic police are never found at the junctions; they stand at such a place which does not come under CCTV surveillance. By standing at such points, they collect fines instead of monitoring the traffic.”

Rajesh Tiwari, a resident of Sinhagad Road, said, “I have noticed several times that the traffic police hide their name badges while performing their duties…” This in turn has led to a considerable increase in the number of jams, accidents and incidents of road rage, according to Tiwari.

Repesh Keskar, a social activist, said that while fines are an essential tool for maintaining road discipline and deterring traffic violations, the overzealous pursuit of fine collection may have unintended consequences as regards road safety.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Keskar said, “The traffic police should focus on clearing traffic rather than collecting fines. This will not only help the police but also commuters by assuring safe travel.”