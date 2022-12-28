Traffic diversions on Pune-Ahmednagar highway for Bhima Koregaon battle anniversary

The Pune city traffic police on Tuesday announced traffic diversions to be enforced for the various activities and gatherings at Bhima Koregaon Jaystambh (obelisk) located some 30 kms form Pune to mark the 205th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon on January 1.

The Jaystambh, located at Perne village on the Pune–Ahmednagar highway was constructed by the British government in 1821 in memory of its soldiers who fought against the Peshwas at Bhima Koregaon on January 1, 1818. Preparations for the event, which attracts a large number of people every year, are in full swing. Lakhs of Dalits attend the event on January 1 to offer tributes.

On Tuesday, Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh chaired a meeting of administration and police officials in which the review of facilities and security arrangements provided at the memorial was taken.

The traffic department in its notification stated that diversions will be enforced from 5 pm on December 31 and remain in force till January 1 midnight. These diversions will be applicable for all vehicles except those going to Perne carrying people for attending the events and activities.

Traffic going from Pune to Ahmednagar will be diverted from Kharadi towards the alternate route of Mundhwa Chowk, Magarpatta Chowk, Kedgaon Chaufula, Nhavara, and Shirur towards Ahmednagar.

Traffic from Solapur Road to Alandi and Chakan will be diverted through Hadapsar, Magarpatta Chowk, Kharadi Bypass and Vishrantwadi.

Heavy vehicles moving from Mumbai to Ahmednagar will be diverted via Vadgaon Maval, Chakan, Khed, Manchar, Narayangaon and Alephata. Light vehicles coming from Mumbai to Ahmednagar will be diverted via Vadgaon Maval, Chakan, Khed, Pabal and Shirur, the traffic notification added.

Also, vehicles coming from Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara and going to Ahmednagar via Katraj and Mantarwadi Phata will be diverted from Hadapsar to Solapur Highway and will take further routes of Kedgaon Chaufula, Nhavara and Shirur.

District collector Deshmukh said, “Around 1,500 mobile toilets have been kept in the area for public convenience along with 20 medical response teams, 41 ambulances, additional bike ambulances, and several garbage collection vehicles will be deployed around obelisk area which will host the main event. All necessary precautions related to safety and security have been undertaken.”

Deshmukh along with Pune Rural SP Ankit Goyal also visited the obelisk area to take a stock of the on-ground situation.

Parking facilities

-Parking arrangements have been made at various places for vehicles. PMPML buses will ferry citizens from parking area to the Jaystambh.

-For vehicles (cars) coming from Pune, a parking facility has been arranged at Lonikand near Aple Ghar on the open land of Hanumant Kand, Sandip Satav’s open land and Sagar Gaikwad’s open land near Lonikand Baudh Vasti.

-People coming from Alandi can park their vehicles at Tulapur Phata.