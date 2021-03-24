Traffic police shut U-turn from new Holkar bridge due to frequent mishaps

After a series of traffic mishaps, the Pune traffic police have shut the U-turn from the new Holkar bridge flyover to the War Cemetery near Khadki on Monday.

Many commuters were spotted taking an immediate U-turn at the end of the flyover from the Deccan College road towards the cemetery through the new Holkar bridge increased the frequency of accidents in the last one week.

Ganesh More, a frequent commuter on the road said that in the last three days alone he has seen four minor mishaps on the road.

“In all these events, two-wheeler drivers slipped and fell off their vehicle as they applied the emergency brake. They did not anticipate a four-wheeler taking a U-turn. These two-wheeler drivers were at considerable speed. If the traffic diversion is not done, someone will lose their life,” said More.

He also added that the traffic in the last one week has increased exponentially.

“Due to this sudden U-turn, traffic congestion has also increased on the road. There is no free flow of traffic as everyone wants to go ahead. More traffic police officials have been deployed in the area, but the regulation is less as there is too much traffic. Many commuters take the wrong side which adds to the traffic congestion,” added More.

Rahul Shrirame, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), traffic for Pune city said that the traffic has increased in the area due to diversion of traffic from the Pune-Mumbai highway.

“The diversion was made for the ongoing metro work. We have done the diversion at a trial level. If things go smoothly, we will continue this route for the next three months,” said Shrirame.

He also added that after various complaints a ‘No U-turn’ signage was put at the end of the flyover on Monday.

“To avoid any accidents, we have deployed traffic cops at the site as well to regulate the traffic,” added Shrirame.