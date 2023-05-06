Five killed as speeding truck collides with car in Sangli

Pune

Five persons including four members of the same family and a driver of the vehicle they were travelling in, were killed when a speeding truck collided with their car in Sangli district late on Friday, officials said.

The accident took place near Jath village in Sangli district on Vijapur-Guhagar road at around 11 pm on Friday, officials said on Saturday.

“The family was travelling from Vijapur to Jath. When the car reached Amrutwadi Phata, a speeding truck laden with soil collided with their vehicle,” the official informed.

The victims, who were from Jath town, were on a pilgrimage, he said.

Mayuri Sawant (38), her eight-year-old son Shlok, her father Namdev (65) and mother Padmini (60) and the driver, Datta Chavan (40) were killed on the spot, the official said.

The truck driver fled the scene following the incident, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

