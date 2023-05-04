Man dies of electrocution while installing cable connection in Kothrud

One man was killed and another critically injured after receiving an electric shock from a high-tension power transmission cable while installing a television cable on the terrace of a house in the Kothrud on Thursday morning.

One man was killed and another critically injured after receiving an electric shock from a high-tension power transmission cable (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to officials from the Kothrud police station, the incident occurred at around 11:30 am in the Sutardara area. The deceased has been identified as Pundalik Laxman Shinde, 33. Swapnil Shivram Bodke, 28, sustained injuries.

According to officials, the two men were installing the cable of a direct-to-home television set and were taking it from one building terrace to another when they received an electric shock from a high-tension power transmission cable.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and further investigation is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON