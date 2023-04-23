One injured as truck catches fire after collision with tempo

Pune:

In a tragic incident on the Pune-Nashik highway on Sunday morning, a collision between a pick-up tempo and an Eicher truck resulted in the truck catching fire, injuring one person.

According to the police, the accident occurred at around 3:00 am on Sunday in the Ale Phata area on the Pune-Nashik highway.

The truck, which was heading towards Nashik, collided with the pick-up tempo that was coming from the opposite direction.

As per the police, after the collision, the diesel tank of the truck caught fire, which was later brought under control.

Upon receiving information about the accident, a team of police officers and firefighters rushed to the spot.

The fire brigade personnel immediately started the firefighting operation and managed to douse the flames after the struggle. After the fire was extinguished, the police found one person trapped inside the truck’s cabin.

The injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The identity of the injured person is yet to be confirmed. The police have initiated an investigation into the accident and are trying to determine the cause of the collision. They suspect that the accident may have occurred due to the driver of the pick-up tempo losing control of the vehicle.

The police are also investigating if both drivers were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

The accident led to massive traffic congestion on the Pune-Nashik highway for a few hours, causing inconvenience to the commuters. The police managed to clear the road and restore traffic movement after the accident.