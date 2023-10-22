News / Cities / Pune News / Training aircraft crashes in Pune's Gojubavi village; pilot, co-pilot injured

Training aircraft crashes in Pune's Gojubavi village; pilot, co-pilot injured

ByManjiri Chitre
Oct 22, 2023 10:02 AM IST

The injured persons have been taken to the hospital for treatment, the police said.

A pilot and co-pilot were injured after a training aircraft crashed during a training session near Gojubavi village in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday. According to the police, the aircraft - with two people on board - crashed while it was making a landing around 6:40 am.

Training aircraft crashes in Pune's Gojubavi village(ANI)
Training aircraft crashes in Pune's Gojubavi village(ANI)



The aircraft belonged to Redbird Flight Training Academy.

“Red Bird Academy Tecnam aircraft VT-RBT made an emergency landing near Baramati airfield. The instructor and trainee both are safe. Further investigation underway,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Further details are awaited.

In a similar incident on Thursday, another training aircraft of the same training academy crashed near Katfal village in Pune - leaving the pilot and co-pilot injured. According to the police, the incident took place around 5 pm and the injured persons were rushed to the hospital.

While a team of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) visited the crash site on Friday, the cause of it is not yet known.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
