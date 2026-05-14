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Training aircraft makes hard landing in Baramati; pilot safe

Sandeep Singh Gill, superintendent of Pune rural police, said, it was not a crash. While landing, the aircraft struck a pole. The pilot was alone in the aircraft, and he is safe

Published on: May 14, 2026 07:12 am IST
By Shrinivas Deshpande
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A training aircraft belonging to Redbird Aviation made a hard landing near Gojubavi village in Baramati on Wednesday after striking a pole. The trainee pilot escaped without serious injuries, police said.

The incident took place between 8.30 am and 9 am when the aircraft was undertaking a routine training sortie from Baramati airport. (ANI)

The incident took place between 8.30 am and 9 am when the aircraft was undertaking a routine training sortie from Baramati airport. Officials from Redbird Aviation identified the trainee pilot as Shripal Bhose, who was on only his second solo flying session.

Sandeep Singh Gill, superintendent of Pune rural police, said, “It was not a crash. While landing, the aircraft struck a pole. The pilot was alone in the aircraft, and he is safe.”

In an official statement, Redbird Aviation said a Tecnam P2008JC aircraft bearing registration VT-RFY was involved in an incident near Baramati airport while conducting a solo training flight.

“The cadet pilot is safe. The situation is fully under control, and necessary action is being undertaken in coordination with relevant authorities,” the company stated.

Chandrashekhar Yadav, police inspector, Baramati taluka traffic division, said, “The pilot was taken to the hospital for a medical examination. He is stable. After completion of formalities, the police will register an accidental incident report.”

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have been informed through email, said officials.

Meanwhile, residents of Gojubavi village expressed concern over recurring aviation-related incidents near Baramati airport. Some villagers raised safety concerns due to frequent training flights operating in the area.

A local resident, Abasaheb Chavan, said, “The training academies should ideally operate away from populated areas to minimise risks in the event of an accident.”

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Training aircraft makes hard landing in Baramati; pilot safe
Home / Cities / Pune / Training aircraft makes hard landing in Baramati; pilot safe
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