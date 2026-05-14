Training aircraft makes hard landing in Baramati; pilot safe

A training aircraft belonging to Redbird Aviation made a hard landing near Gojubavi village in Baramati on Wednesday after striking a pole. The trainee pilot escaped without serious injuries, police said.

The incident took place between 8.30 am and 9 am when the aircraft was undertaking a routine training sortie from Baramati airport. (ANI)

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The incident took place between 8.30 am and 9 am when the aircraft was undertaking a routine training sortie from Baramati airport. Officials from Redbird Aviation identified the trainee pilot as Shripal Bhose, who was on only his second solo flying session.

Sandeep Singh Gill, superintendent of Pune rural police, said, “It was not a crash. While landing, the aircraft struck a pole. The pilot was alone in the aircraft, and he is safe.”

In an official statement, Redbird Aviation said a Tecnam P2008JC aircraft bearing registration VT-RFY was involved in an incident near Baramati airport while conducting a solo training flight.

“The cadet pilot is safe. The situation is fully under control, and necessary action is being undertaken in coordination with relevant authorities,” the company stated.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the exact cause of the incident would be determined after a detailed technical investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the exact cause of the incident would be determined after a detailed technical investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The pilot was shifted to the hospital by company staff for medical examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The pilot was shifted to the hospital by company staff for medical examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Pune rural police, at about 8.30am, a Red Bird training aircraft made an emergency landing in agricultural land bearing gate No 137 at Gojubavi, taluka Baramati. During the landing, the aircraft came into contact with an electric pole and subsequently landed on open ground. There was no major damage to the surrounding property. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Pune rural police, at about 8.30am, a Red Bird training aircraft made an emergency landing in agricultural land bearing gate No 137 at Gojubavi, taluka Baramati. During the landing, the aircraft came into contact with an electric pole and subsequently landed on open ground. There was no major damage to the surrounding property. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As per the statement of the informant, Mangal Balaso Jadhav, 60, resident of Gojubavi, the pilot safely exited the aircraft on his own and no visible injuries were noticed. Local residents informed the police, following which police personnel and representatives of Red Bird Company reached the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the statement of the informant, Mangal Balaso Jadhav, 60, resident of Gojubavi, the pilot safely exited the aircraft on his own and no visible injuries were noticed. Local residents informed the police, following which police personnel and representatives of Red Bird Company reached the spot. {{/usCountry}}

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Chandrashekhar Yadav, police inspector, Baramati taluka traffic division, said, “The pilot was taken to the hospital for a medical examination. He is stable. After completion of formalities, the police will register an accidental incident report.”

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have been informed through email, said officials.

Meanwhile, residents of Gojubavi village expressed concern over recurring aviation-related incidents near Baramati airport. Some villagers raised safety concerns due to frequent training flights operating in the area.

A local resident, Abasaheb Chavan, said, “The training academies should ideally operate away from populated areas to minimise risks in the event of an accident.”

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