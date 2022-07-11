Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Transgender, 9 aides booked for assault in Pune
pune news

Transgender, 9 aides booked for assault in Pune

A transgender along with nine others attacked the complainant for spreading false information about them
A Transgender person along with nine others have been booked for attempted assault on woman runs a YouTube channel, said officials on Sunday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Jul 11, 2022 12:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A Transgender person along with nine others have been booked for attempted assault on woman runs a YouTube channel, said officials on Sunday

The main accused has been identified as Sagar Popat Shinde alias Shivlaxmi Zalte.

Police sub-inspector Mahesh Chavan from Visharntwadi police station said that a transgender along with nine others attacked the complainant for spreading false information about them. The incident took place on June 23 at 12 pm

A case under sections 324, 323, 504, 506, 500, 501, 342, 355,143,147, and 149 (for breaching peace, intimidation and rioting) of IPC has been registered at Visharntwadi police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP