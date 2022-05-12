Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Transgender community to get a dedicated OPD at Pune’s Sassoon hospital

PUNE Marking a departure from the past, Pune’s Sassoon General Hospital initiated changes to make their service inclusive for the transgender community
Published on May 12, 2022 07:27 PM IST
ByAbhay Khairnar

PUNE Marking a departure from the past, Pune’s Sassoon General Hospital initiated changes to make their service inclusive for the transgender community. The hospital has written a letter to form an outpatient department (OPD), exclusively for transgender community.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Vandana Chavan, had recently raised various issues and demanded to form a separate OPD and toilets for the community.

“I, along with a few members of the transgender community, had written a letter to Sassoon hospital and put forth various demands pertaining to this community. The hospital then formed a three-member committee to check if there is discrimination against transgenders at the hospital. The hospital in a letter has assured that they will form a dedicated OPD for this community,” said Chavan.

Chavan added, “The transgender community faces several health issues. Due to financial constraints, most of them visit Sassoon hospital. But, when they are at the OPD, they are being stared at. Also, there is the issue of toilets. Considering this, I had put forth the demands. The hospital has been prompt in its decision.”

Chavan said that their other demands are treatment related, as some of them are HIV positive.

