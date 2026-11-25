The Maharashtra transport department on Monday approved ₹18.40 lakh to deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to detect safety hazards and accident-prone spots along the Old Pune-Mumbai highway.

Pune, India - Feb. 2 (HT FILE)

A proposed AI-based survey will examine road conditions, dangerous curves, potholes, missing safety barriers, unclear traffic signs and other infrastructure-related deficiencies that could put motorists at risk.

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The survey will focus on identifying accident-prone stretches, deteriorating road surfaces, improperly maintained or missing traffic signs, faded road markings, inadequate safety barriers and deficiencies in other road safety infrastructure. It will also help identify potential black spots where road conditions and existing infrastructure could increase the likelihood of accidents.

State transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said, “With the use of Artificial Intelligence, we will be able to identify dangerous stretches, infrastructure deficiencies and potential accident-prone locations with greater accuracy. This exercise will help us take preventive measures rather than responding only after accidents occur.”

As part of the exercise, geographical tagging (geo-tagging) will be used to record the exact location of every identified hazard digitally. The collected information will subsequently be analysed using AI-based technology to assess the nature of risks and suggest appropriate remedial measures. A detailed report highlighting road safety deficiencies, potential accident risks and recommendations for corrective action will also be prepared.

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{{^usCountry}} The project will also involve developing a digital database and dashboard that contain information on the identified locations and safety-related deficiencies. This will enable the authorities to monitor specific stretches, prioritise improvements and determine what corrective measures are required at individual locations. The digital record is also expected to make it easier for the concerned agencies to plan and implement road safety improvements systematically. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project will also involve developing a digital database and dashboard that contain information on the identified locations and safety-related deficiencies. This will enable the authorities to monitor specific stretches, prioritise improvements and determine what corrective measures are required at individual locations. The digital record is also expected to make it easier for the concerned agencies to plan and implement road safety improvements systematically. {{/usCountry}}

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“For the proof of concept (PoC) of the AI-based road safety survey, a proposal of ₹15.60 lakh has been submitted. An additional ₹2.80 lakh will be incurred towards 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST), taking the total estimated expenditure to ₹18.40 lakh. The funds will be drawn from the available allocation under the Road Safety, Publicity and Awareness scheme,” added Sarnaik.

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“An AI-based survey is a welcome step, but the real difference will come when the authorities act on the findings and ensure that the identified problems are rectified without delay,” said Amit Dengle, a regular commuter.