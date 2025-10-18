Trial begins in Rahul Gandhi defamation case over Savarkar remarks

The trial in the defamation case filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks about Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar formally began on Friday, with (late) V D Savarkar’s grandnephew and complainant Satyaki Savarkar deposing before a special court.

Advocate Sangram Kolhatkar, representing Satyaki, said that part of Satyaki’s chief examination was recorded during Friday’s proceedings. In his statement, Satyaki detailed his family background and explained how he came across an online video of Rahul Gandhi’s speech delivered in London in March 2023. In that speech, Rahul Gandhi claimed that V D Savarkar wrote about beating up a Muslim man with friends and feeling pleased about it in his book. Satyaki informed the court about the video, including the date of the speech and the duration of the clip.

Meanwhile, advocate Milind Pawar, representing Rahul Gandhi, sought time to file the defence’s reply to an application submitted by the complainant. In the application, Satyaki stated, “Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse; however no social boycott was imposed on Godse’s family after the assassination.”

Advocate Pawar argued that a close reading of the complaint suggests that the complainant appears to be indirectly justifying Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination. The defence lawyer added that the application deals with historical events and that verification of the relevant historical records is essential before submitting a detailed response.

“The defence has requested adequate time to study historical documents and file a comprehensive, written statement. The court has granted the request and adjourned the matter to November 7,” advocate Pawar said.