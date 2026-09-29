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Tribal students begin protest march from Nashik to Mumbai

More than 500 tribal college students on Monday kicked off the ‘Tribal Gen Z Ulganun’ march from Nashik to Mumbai as protest against state tribal development minister Ashok Uike

Published on: Sep 29, 2026, 07:32:00 IST
By HT Correspondent
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PUNE: More than 500 tribal college students from across districts on Monday kicked off the ‘Tribal Gen Z Ulganun’ march from Nashik city to culminate at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai as protest against state tribal development minister Ashok Uike and the alleged pathetic condition of tribal residential schools across Maharashtra. The 190 km march has been organised by the Sakal Adivasi Vidyarthi Andolan Kruti Samiti (SAVAKS).

More than 500 tribal college students on Monday kicked off the ‘Tribal Gen Z Ulganun’ march from Nashik to Mumbai as protest against state tribal development minister Ashok Uike. (HT)
More than 500 tribal college students on Monday kicked off the ‘Tribal Gen Z Ulganun’ march from Nashik to Mumbai as protest against state tribal development minister Ashok Uike. (HT)

A senior member of SAVAKS, Prashant Gavandhe, said that the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi; Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray; and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke are expected to join the protest march once it reaches Mumbai by October 3. “Our main demand is the resignation of tribal development minister Ashok Uike as he has failed to live up to the expectations of the tribal fraternity in the state. He has done nothing for the community after he became a minister,” said Gavandhe. “More tribal students will be joining our march from rural Nashik and Thane district when we cross these areas,” he said.

The agitators have also demanded that the tribal development secretary and commissioner be transferred, and that the living conditions of hostels and tribal residential schools across the state be improved including better quality of food for students.

Earlier, some of these students had started an indefinite hunger strike in Nashik to press for their demands. On September 3, Dipke met them and urged them to end their hunger strike, and instead shift their protest to Mumbai where top government authorities would pay heed to their demands.

 
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