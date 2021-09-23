Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Truck driver arrested for running over a biker in hit-and-run in Pune
pune news

Truck driver arrested for running over a biker in hit-and-run in Pune

A container truck driver was arrested for running over a 22-year-old biker and causing his instant death on Tuesday in a hit-and-run case
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 08:14 PM IST
A container truck driver was arrested for running over a 22-year-old biker and causing his instant death on Tuesday afternoon in a hit-and-run case in Pune. (HT (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))

PUNE: A container truck driver was arrested for running over a 22-year-old biker and causing his instant death on Tuesday afternoon in a hit-and-run case.

The deceased was identified as Nitesh Madhukar Jadhav (22), a resident of Nighoj in Khed, while the arrested driver was identified only as Tarange (30), according to the police. Jadhav was riding a Bajaj Discover. “We have arrested the driver and will produce him in court tomorrow. The deceased was a security guard,” said police sub-inspector Mahesh Chitampalle.

Tarange rammed into the bike and then ran over the fallen man and his bike, and fled the spot.

A case was registered under Sections 304(a), 337, 338, 427 of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 184 of Motor Vehicle Act at Mhalunge police outpost of Chakan police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pune: Police arrests man for extorting several women on pretext of marriage

Boost for air quality forecasting : Safar gets international recognition

FIR against BJP’s Pravin Darekar for saying NCP “kisses painted cheeks”

FYJC admissions Pune: Merit list for special round out
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi US visit Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
International Day of Sign Languages
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP