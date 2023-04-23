4 killed, 22 injured as truck collides with bus on Pune-Bengaluru highway

At least four people lost their lives and 22 others sustained injuries after a truck collided with a bus near the Swami Narayan temple on the Pune-Bengaluru highway early Sunday morning, police said.

The accident occurred near the Swami Narayan temple on the Pune-Bengaluru highway early Sunday morning. (Sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The bus belonging to private operator Neeta Travels was coming from Kolhapur to Dombivali near Mumbai when it was hit by the truck that was carrying sugar bags. According to police, the bus was hit by the truck from rear. The incident was reported at 2.15am.

“The four deceased include two men and two women and the injured are being treated in hospital. We suspect the accident may have happened due to a brake failure of the truck,” said Vijay Kumbhar, police inspector. The stretch where the accident occurred is known as an accident prone area with multiple incidents reported from here in the past. During the wee hours on Sunday, there were three accidents reported within three hours.

Upon receiving the information, four vehicle tenders, one rescue van from Pune Fire Brigade, and one rescue van from Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority were dispatched to the scene.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fire brigade officials said that firemen broke the glass window of the passenger bus and rescued 18 injured passengers who were stuck inside. The injured were immediately taken to the hospital in seven ambulances for further treatment.

The accident caused traffic congestion on the highway for a brief period until the rescue operation was completed.

Police said that an investigation is going on and the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.