Two arrested for allegedly molesting woman in Pune

Jagannath Kalaskar, Bharati Vidyapeeth police station in-charge, says, strict action has been taken based on the complaint lodged by the victim
The victim was sitting along with her friend at a tea stall when the accused, who were loitering in the area, came near her and allegedly touched her inappropriately. They threatened her with dire consequences as she objected to their obscene behaviour. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 06:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Bharati Vidyapeeth police have arrested two youths for allegedly molesting a 30-year-old woman and passing lewd remarks against her.

Both the accused are residents of Ambegaon, while the complainant is a resident of Shivane.

The victim was sitting along with her friend at a tea stall when the accused, who were loitering in the area, came near her and allegedly touched her inappropriately.

They threatened her with dire consequences as she objected to their obscene behaviour.

Jagannath Kalaskar, Bharati Vidyapeeth police station in-charge, said, “Strict action has been taken based on the complaint lodged by the victim.”

