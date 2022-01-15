Two arrested in 15 crore Barshi stock scam; lookout notice issued against main accused

Pune: The Solapur police are investigating a stock market fraud which they believe could go up to more than ₹15 crore, involving Fate family in Barshi. The police have arrested the main accused Vishal Fate’s father Ambadas and brother Vaibhav in connection with the fraud. The other family members identified as Vishal, his mother Alka and wife Radhika are absconding even as teams of Economic Offences Wing (EOW) have been sent to nab them from their hideout.

Vishal’s close friend Deepak Babasaheb Ambare (37), a resident of Barshi, lodged an FIR against him at the Barshi police station. Taking into consideration the large number of investors being duped, the Solapur police have decided to form a special investigation team (SIT) to arrest the culprits and eight squads have been formed to investigate the case.

According to the police, a number of prominent personalities, including mediapersons, doctors and professionals have been duped with promise of attractive returns on investments reportedly thrice the amount invested. Vishal’s father, a retired professor from Barshi college, along with Vaibhav was produced before the local court which remanded them into four days of police custody.

Ambare in his FIR stated that he had met Vishal in 2019 after which both became friends. Vishal used to do stock trading and showed him the attractive returns he earned while investing in the stock market. He later established three companies in the name of his father, mother and brother for stock trading and accepted huge amounts from different investors in Barshi promising them exorbitant returns. He accepted the money in the form of RTGS, cash and cheque basis.

Addl SP Himmat Sonawane said, “We received a complaint on January 13 regarding Vishal Fate, the main accused who promised thrice the amount as returns to customers. Based on the complaint, we have booked him and four of his family members under IPC 409, 417 and 420 and 34 and MPID Act 1999 section 3. Currently, the scam involving over ₹5.65 crore has been detected and we believe it could run into crores of rupees more. There is a possibility of a large number of persons being duped by the accused. Vishal Fate disappeared with the money on January 9 and all his accounts have zero balance. A lookout notice has been issued against him and his wife,” he said.

