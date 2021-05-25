Home / Cities / Pune News / Two bodies found floating in canal in Phursungi
Two bodies found floating in canal in Phursungi

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 09:41 PM IST
Fire brigade officials from Kondhwa fished two bodies –a male and a female from the canal near the Sonarpul spot in Phursungi gaon at 7.30 am on Tuesday morning.

A missing complaint in connection with the incident has been registered with the Hadapsar police. The fire brigade officials found the floating body in the irrigation canal behind after they were informed about it by a police constable, said Prashant Ranpise, PMC chief fire officer.

“The bodies have been handed over to the police after it was recovered by our staff. The bodies were floating on the canal and people passing through the area saw the bodies which led to a huge crowd gathering around the spot,” he said.

The Hadapsar police maintained that it could be a case of suicide but had no leads in connection with the corpses. Both the corpses are reported to be in the age group of 40-45, police said.

