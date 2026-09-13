Two booked for using fake MLA logo on SUV

The Wakad police have booked two men for allegedly displaying a fake Maharashtra Legislative Assembly member’s logo on a Toyota Fortuner to create the impression that they or their family members were legislators.

Police said the accused were travelling in a black Toyota Fortuner with dark-tinted windows. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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The accused were identified as Bapu Dhere, 35, of Bhosari, and Rohan Kate of Pimple Saudagar.

According to police, the incident came to light on September 10 when police constable Sudhir Kailas Sable, attached to the Sangvi traffic division of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate, spotted the vehicle near Abiyans Hotel in Kaspate Vasti, Wakad, at around 5.50pm.

Police said the accused were travelling in a black Toyota Fortuner with dark-tinted windows. The vehicle displayed a circular white-and-green logo on its front windscreen, designed to suggest that it belonged to or was being used by a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

According to the complaint, the accused used the logo to create a false impression that they or a member of their family was an MLA, despite neither holding the position.

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{{^usCountry}} The police have registered a case under section 205 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with section 100(2) of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules and section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police have registered a case under section 205 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with section 100(2) of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules and section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act. {{/usCountry}}

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Further investigation is underway into the alleged use of the purported MLA logo and the tinted windows.