Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Two cases of house break-ins reported in Pune

Two cases of house break-ins reported in Pune

pune news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 09:48 PM IST

Two cases of house breaks were reported at residential societies in Pune where gold worth Rs1

In the first incident, the accused struck the house owned by Sandeep Khatpe (49), between 9 am and 4 pm on September 17. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

Two cases of house breaks were reported at residential societies in Pune where gold worth Rs1.60 lakh was stolen from a house at a private society in Banner. Similarly, in the second case gold ornaments worth Rs17.20 lakh were stolen from a house in Jambhulwadi area.

In the first incident, the accused struck the house owned by Sandeep Khatpe (49), between 9 am and 4 pm on September 17. They broke open a lock of the house and found the way in the house before siphoning off gold kept in the bedroom. Cash of 5, 40,000 and gold ornaments worth 1,60,000 were stolen by unknown persons.

“An architecture by profession Khapte went to Pune city to complete his official work at that time, unknown person entered in his house and stolen and ornaments worth of 7 lakh,” police said.

In the housebreak incident at Jambhulwadi, the victim named Prabhakar Jambhale, 47, was not at home when the housebreak took place. Two unidentified men entered the house on Sunday between 1:50 am and 5:15 am and stole gold ornaments.

Police said 4,28,000 cash and gold ornaments worth 17.20 lakh were stolen from the house.

Assistant police inspector of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station Vaibhav Gaikwad, said, “Buglers had all information about Jambhale family. All family members had gone to attend a function. We have collected CCTV footage in the local area and the identification process is underway.”

Separate cases have been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 454 for housebreak, 457 for housebreak at night and 380 for theft in a dwelling house.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP