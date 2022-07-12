Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Two chemical scientists from Pune win bronze medals for their contributions to research in chemistry
pune news

Two chemical scientists from Pune win bronze medals for their contributions to research in chemistry

Constituted in 1999, the CRSI recognises contributions made by scientists at various levels in the field of Chemistry and presents gold, silver and bronze medals to them
Sakya Sen from CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (NCL). (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jul 12, 2022 01:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Two city-based scientists have been awarded a bronze medal by the Chemical Research Society of India (CRSI) for their contributions to research in chemistry.

According to the announcement by CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune (IISER Pune) on their social media platform, Sakya Sen from CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) and Sujit K Ghosh from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) were the two from the city among the 30 national-level awardees for 2023.

Constituted in 1999, the CRSI recognises contributions made by scientists at various levels in the field of Chemistry and presents gold, silver and bronze medals to them.

In 2022, two gold medals were presented to Professor Vishwakarma Singh from IIT Bombay and Professor Ramasesha from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP