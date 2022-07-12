Two chemical scientists from Pune win bronze medals for their contributions to research in chemistry

Two city-based scientists have been awarded a bronze medal by the Chemical Research Society of India (CRSI) for their contributions to research in chemistry.

According to the announcement by CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune (IISER Pune) on their social media platform, Sakya Sen from CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) and Sujit K Ghosh from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) were the two from the city among the 30 national-level awardees for 2023.

Constituted in 1999, the CRSI recognises contributions made by scientists at various levels in the field of Chemistry and presents gold, silver and bronze medals to them.

In 2022, two gold medals were presented to Professor Vishwakarma Singh from IIT Bombay and Professor Ramasesha from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.