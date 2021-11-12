Two complaints filed against actress Kangana Ranaut in Pune

PUNE Two complaints were lodged against actress Kangana Ranaut at Chatushringi and Sinhagad police stations in the city on Friday.

The Bollywood actor’s comments on the freedom movement have stirred a row as she said Congress is an extension of the British rule and India attained her ‘real freedom’ in 2014, apparently referring to the BJP coming to power in 2014. What India got in 1947 was ‘bheek’ (alms), the actor said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first complaint has been lodged at the Chatushringi police station in the city.

NCP general secretary Sameer Uttarkar stated that her statement about the country’s independence in a programme was controversial.

In the second complaint, All India Professional’s Congress Pune (South), the professional wing of the Indian National Congress has demanded strict action against actor Kangana Ranaut under PASA (Prevention of Anti-Social Activities) Act, for her recent statement given in an interview on a prominent English language channel.

AIPC (Pune) has written a letter to the senior inspector of Sinhagad road police station stating, “Ranaut has publicly insulted many freedom fighters by making offensive statements about the country’s freedom struggle... and has hurt the feelings of Indian citizens.”

“The statement has hurt the feelings of the people of the country and a wave of anger has arisen in the society. Also, such an offensive statement is likely to create law and order problems and disrupt social harmony. However, it is requested that immediate action be taken against Ranaut by filing an FIR under PASA Act 1985’, the complaint letter written to police stated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}