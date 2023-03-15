Two die of suspected H3N2 influenza in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has reported two fatalities suspected to be caused by influenza. The first death is of an MBBS student from Ahmednagar, while the other is a senior citizen from Nagpur, said officials on Wednesday.

Maharashtra has reported two fatalities suspected to be caused by influenza (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The Ahmednagar casualty was also suffering from Covid-19, said officials. While the 74-year-old man died due to the H3N2 sub-type.

State health minister Tanaji Sawant told the Assembly in Mumbai on Wednesday, “A report (to ascertain the exact cause of death of the two patients) is awaited. Preliminary report suggests that H3N2 does not lead to death.”

The 23-year-old youth from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar had come to study at a medical college near Ahmednagar.

On examination, he was found to be infected with Covid-19 and he also tested positive for H3N2 influenza. Accordingly, he was being treated. However, he died on March 13 while undergoing treatment.

Samples of the youth’s blood were sent to a laboratory for testing. After receiving his report, it is clear that he died due to influenza.

Meanwhile, the senior citizen was being treated at a private hospital in Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

The patient had co-morbidities like ‘Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), diabetes, and hypertension. He died on Thursday (March 9) while undergoing treatment.

Deputy director of health, Ahmednagar, Dr Vinita Jain said, “The test report of the MBBS student was positive for H-3N-2.”

Ahmednagar district surgeon Dr Sanjay Ghogare said, “It was reported that the student, who was studying in a medical college, refused to be admitted to the hospital. Due to complications, his condition worsened and he died.”

Dr Ghogare held a meeting with the doctors on Wednesday and instructed them to stay alert and start taking measures. “The patient died from both Covid and H3N2 influenza. Several of his organs, including the kidneys, had failed,” he said.

The medical college student had gone on a trip to Alibaug from March 2 to 6. After returning he celebrated Holi on March 7. On March 10, he started showing symptoms of fever and cold cough.

“On the morning of March 11, he checked into his college hospital. He was treated there as an outpatient. He was advised to get admitted there and get treatment. However, he refused,” explains Dr Ghogre.

After the condition worsned, he again went to the hospital at night. He was then advised to get admitted.

However, he refused to get admitted even then, saying that his relatives were coming from his home town. Finally, at night the hospital admitted him and the next day his parents came to see him.

“When he was admitted he was having trouble breathing. He was examined there. At that time, he was found to have a mixed infection of Covid and H3N2 influenza. Because of this, his health was rapidly deteriorating,” added Dr Ghogre.

“All the students who came in contact with him were tested. Everyone in the hostel is being tested. None of his contacts was found to be infected. About 66 people have been examined. Citizens are also urged to get checked immediately if symptoms appear,” Dr Ghogre.

According to Ahmednagar civic body commissioner Dr Pankaj Jawle, “Instructions have been given that suspected patients should be screened and if they test positive, they should be reported to the municipal corporation immediately.”

The minister also advised using masks in crowded places and following social distancing.

“Influenza is caused by two types of viruses, H1N1 and H3N2. The guidelines will be issued in the next two days after a detailed discussion with chief minister Eknath Shinde,” added Sawant.

“Influenza has been detected in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Thane, Sangli, and Kolhapur. There are 303 cases of H1N2 and 58 patients of H3N2,” said Sawant.

Earlier, two deaths were reported due to this virus in the states of Haryana and Karnataka.

“The citizens should not panic and go to the nearest hospital and take medicine if they have symptoms. Persons who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 should do it on priority,” said Ahmednagar district collector Siddharam Salimath.

No new cases in Pune

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), “On Wednesday, there were no more H3N2 infections in Pune. To exercise vigilance against H3N2, PMC will begin daily reporting of the H3N2 patients from Thursday.” At least 22 cases were reported in the city from January till March 15.

